Get spooked with Spirit Halloween stores

Millions of Halloween fans spent a record $10 billion dollars celebrating the holiday in 2021. Halloween is a month-long lifestyle for some where haunters and enthusiasts are on the lookout for the hottest and scariest looks to stay one step ahead. Spirit Halloween, the nation’s largest Halloween retailer, is opening a record number of over 1,450 locations stores this year. Each store is full of trends that will have fans ready to haunt and flaunt all season long.

“At Spirit Halloween, we work year-round to develop must-have looks, and 2022 is shaping up to be an incredible year,” Steven Silverstein, CEO of Spirit Halloween said. “It’s clear that Halloween has grown bigger than one single day and our goal is to help our guests embrace every aspect of the Halloween lifestyle as they celebrate the season and beyond.”

Spirit Halloween’s highly anticipated trends range from cult classics to pop culture phenoms and everything in between, so Halloween fans can rock their best looks daily from dusk to dawn.