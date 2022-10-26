Exeter businesses turn out to support mobile food trucks in downtown

Jon McGill, husband to Hometown Emporium owner Kristy McGill, said he and his wife are supportive of private property owners doing what they need for their businesses. However, he is not supportive of the mess that can come with food trucks, like leftover trash and cooking oil, which he said he has seen dumped by vendors at other restaurant oil disposal stations without permission. He also said he is bothered that vendors made no collaborative efforts to work with existing restaurants.

“Hopefully, we do get the ordinance, and we do have vendors coming in,” McGill said. “And they pay their city license, [ensure] that they’re going to mitigate any trash in the alleyway and not use existing restaurants like oil dump stations.”

Margarita Munoz, owner of the food truck Mamma Rita’s Kitchen, said the proposal of the ordinance feels like it is trying to remove her business from the town. Munoz said she started her business in Tulare with her husband, Joey Munoz, and only visits Exeter twice a week for four hours a day. Munoz said her and her husband’s business brings in customers from places like Hanford, Visalia, Tulare and Woodlake. Additionally, she said they always try to give back to the city of Exeter through donations.

“I feel like [the ordinance is] just trying to get rid of us,” Munoz said. “I don’t see how we’re taking business when me, personally, I’m only here eight hours a week. And in those eight hours, we do clean up our space.”