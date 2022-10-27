Farmersville charges toward new electric vehicle ordinance

The quick reviewing process was established by AB 970, which was passed in 2021. AB 970 provides expedited timelines on application approval for the charging stations. To accommodate this requirement, the ordinance will require those requesting one to 25 charging stations to wait five business days until the city determines if an application is complete or incomplete. Once it is completed, the city will have 20 business days to issue an approval to build the stations.

Locations with more space and community interaction, like a shopping center or a mall, who might be looking to provide 26 or more charging stations will have to wait 10 business days for city application approval. After that, the city has 40 business days to issue approval for the business to begin building the stations.

As a part of the application, applicants will be required to complete a type of technical checklist for the stations. This includes checking the features of existing electrical services, like amperes, which are units of electrical measurements, and checking the ratings for things like system voltages and supply equipment.

The checklist also helps the applicant to ensure that the desired location for the electric vehicle supply stations is in compliance with vehicle clearance requirements that are found in the city’s zoning ordinance, which defines how property in specific locations can be used.