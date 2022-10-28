Medicinal cannabis rolls into Exeter

The change to the ordinance in Exeter only allows for a Type 12 cannabis business, medical cannabis treatment center, which is specific to BioLife. Ennis said they are still being “really restrictive” as to what they will allow. The change to the ordinance also puts a limitation of one clinic per 20,000 people according to Ennis. And according to the U.S. census in 2021, the population in Exeter is half of that.

After receiving approval from the planning commission, the next move is to gain approval from the city council. Once the council approves it, it will allow Bio Life to begin setting up shop in Exeter, by getting a permit for their clinic to open. BioLife began this process with the city in earnest in 2019.

On a separate front, this topic got the ball rolling to put a cannabis tax on the ballot this year, Measure B. Though the medicinal cannabis shop will not be taxed like recreational shops would be, the city decided to put it on the ballot regardless. By putting measure B on the ballot the city has two hopeful outcomes. First, if it is passed the city will then have a tax in place, if a recreational dispensary ever opens in Exeter. On the other hand the city will see how residents feel about opening up the city to cannabis.