Reyes’ spread the ‘dilla’ brand beyond the Valley, California

Each franchisee will have a few options as to which type of store they want to open. They will be able to choose between a shop that has a full bar or beer only, and there is a floor plan for both. Each shop will range from 1,600 square feet with just a beer bar to 2,000 square feet with a full bar. Reyes said ideally each location will have anywhere from 12-15 employees, but each store will have opportunity for growth.

As a company, Reyes said they are working on mechanizing each current location so they all function the same. In the Valley, the locations are working to expand each store’s bar to have them all be similar. If the location is able to acquire a liquor license they have done so and Reyes said they are working toward highlighting a tequila program with margaritas as well. As far as the beer goes, they will have mostly a mix of Mexican beers and lagers that pair well with quesadillas.

Funding

A lot of this was made possible through what is called a bond raiser through the small business bond marketplace, SMBX. Quesadilla Gorilla is one of the first businesses to raise money more than once on this platform. In 2019, they raised their goal of $165,000 on the platform and Reyes said they had community members who still wanted to participate that weren’t able to. So in June of this year, the company began another bond raise hoping to reach a goal of $500,000. Even though they fell short of their goal, they still raised a little over $380,000. A portion of the funding went to help with the franchise program and the remainder went to help fund the current locations.