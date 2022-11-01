Texas Roadhouse brings texas-sized job opportunities to Visalia

The steakhouse is set on 4425 S. Mooney Blvd., south of the Packwood Creek Shopping Center, and will be open on Monday through Thursday from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m., Friday at 3 p.m. to 11 p.m., Saturday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Those interested in applying for the restaurant can do so at the business’ website at careers.texasroadhouse.com.

In addition to Texas Roadhouse, two other businesses will be setting up shop on South Mooney on the same lot as the restaurant. Next to the steakhouse will be a new Panda Express, almost cater-corner from the restaurant’s current location on 4134 S. Mooney Blvd.

According to Noel Resendez, district manager for Visalia Panda Express’, the new fast-food restaurant is planned to open in the first week of February 2023. He said the restaurant is looking to supply 60 to 70 jobs to the Visalia economy and has already hired 30 employees. Resendez said the company is expanding their business because of its popularity with the Visalia community.