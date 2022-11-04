Bueno Beverage workers unionize, cite unfair wages

“The company did everything they could to coerce the workers,” Aguilar said. “[Workers] didn’t run and hide, though. They fought back and stood up for their right to form a union, and they are willing to do what it takes to fight for a fair contract that meets their needs and that of their families.”

Bueno Beverage refused to comment for this story.

The company was already deep in employment unrest in February, after President Randy Bueno said his company will have no choice but to lay off 43 people, one-third of its workforce after their beer supplier increased its sales on Mexican beers. Bueno Beverage will lose 40% of its case volume in Tulare and Kings counties by not selling the Mexican beer brands.

In February, Bueno said his company is the Tulare-Kings wholesaler for Anheuser-Busch, the parent company for domestic beer brands Budweiser and Michelob, and Constellations, known for Mexican beer brands such as Corona and Modelo. He said Constellations, which Bueno Beverage has sold for more than 20 years and has increased its sales of by 6.8% in 2020 and 7.8% in 2021, forcing Bueno to sell its brand distribution rights to companies that affiliate with Miller/Coors houses and not Anheuser-Busch houses.