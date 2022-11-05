Amazon to hire 500 employees in Visalia

In order to run the more than 1 million square foot facility, Amazon is advertising hundreds of part-time and full-time jobs at the site starting at $15.50 per hour. Hiring will take place in phases (weekly) as shift schedules are released.

Promising news

The city of Visalia said they still expect employment at Amazon’s second warehouse in Visalia to be around 500 and could grow as this regional distribution facility supplies more geographic areas.

“It is promising to learn that the new Amazon facility is one of only three such newer facilities in the entire country,” Visalia Economic Development Manager Devon Jones said. “I think that clearly demonstrates the unique and strategic characteristics of our location for such companies. So, it’s promising not only for the 500 new jobs expected from this center, but also because of the hundreds, and eventually thousands, of additional jobs that the other developments expected in the Visalia Industrial Park will bring as new tenants learn about Visalia. We’re very fortunate to have many active speculative industrial developers in Visalia such as CapRock, Diversified Development Group, YS Industries, Seefried, G4 and many others.”