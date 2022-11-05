Kaweah Health tries to stop financial bleeding

At Kaweah Health’s Oct. 26 Board of Directors meeting, Chief Financial Officer Malinda Tupper gave a review of the most current fiscal year financial results. At the meeting, the community was made aware of the hospital’s numbers and the main reasons for the gap in revenues versus expenditures. Herbst said there are three main reasons for the shortfall – the extensive nursing shortage, low patient intake and rising costs of inflation. However, the organization is not filing for bankruptcy, nor are they being acquired by another healthcare system.

In response to the financial crisis, Herbst said they have already laid off 100 employees throughout the district. Kaweah is taking care to not cut additional workforce and they have not cut any bedside clinicians which includes registered nurses (RN), certified nurse assistants (CNA), licensed vocational nurses (LVN), or anyone who deals directly with patients. Herbst said an additional decision the company has made is to close one of their skilled nursing facilities, Kaweah Health Transitional Care. Those positions will be eliminated, but those who currently occupy the jobs have the opportunity to fill other open positions within Kaweah Health.

“What we’re really trying to do is lean the organization and redeploy resources,” Herbst said.