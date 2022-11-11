COS training course promotes greener opportunities

New training opportunity at College of the Sequoias opens the door to a career in utility forestry

VISALIA – A new training program at College of the Sequoias will teach students the hands-on work skills they need to pursue a career in a flourishing type of utility maintenance.

As a way to expand on job opportunities in local cities throughout the valley, the College of the Sequoias’ (COS) Training Resource Center announced the launch of a new training opportunity in the field of utility vegetation management (UVM). Through the UVM program, students can take the first step towards a career in maintaining, trimming and removing plants and vegetation around utilities, such as power lines.

“Our main focus is trying to get folks jobs,” April Henderson, workforce development assistant with the Training Resource Center, said. “There’s a lot of job opportunity and job growth in this industry. Our intention is that participants will come to this training and they’ll be able to walk away and go apply for a job within the industry.”