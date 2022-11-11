The Darling wakes to new management company

After two years of operating solo, The Darling Hotel joins Charlestowne Hotels to help them grow in opportunity, hospitality and logistics

VISALIA – There’s a new manager in town, and they go by the name Charlestowne Hotels. At the start of November, The Darling Hotel gave the new company full reins of its hospitality operations.

On Nov. 1, Charlestowne Hotels took over The Darling Hotel’s management operations, according to Charlestowne CEO Michael Cady. This will not affect the ownership of the hotel as the company will only oversee hotel operations, accounting, marketing, revenue management and food and beverage operations, Cady said.

Current Darling Hotel manager Michael Seaward said the off-site management company will provide more opportunities for existing employees, all while spreading the work over a larger management staff.

“I’m super proud of what we did the last two years without [a management company], and I’m super excited to move forward with them, learn from them and [see] where we can go,” Seaward said.