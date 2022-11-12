Sequoia Mall racks Nordstrom, picks up Sprouts

National chains will be part of plan to reinvigorate Sequoia Mall located at Tulare County’s busiest intersection
VISALIA – Nordstrom Rack and Sprouts Farmers Market have announced plans to open in Visalia in the fall of 2023.
Clothing retailer Nordstrom Rack will be opening a 29,000 square feet store next to organic grocer Sprouts Farmers Market, which will be opening a 25,000 square feet location on the corner of the former Sears building. Improvements in the vacant Sears are underway.
Both will be located in the Sequoia Mall shopping center located at the intersection of Mooney Boulevard and Caldwell Avenue, said to be the busiest intersection in all of Tulare County, and located near Highways 198 and 99.
The two national chains are part of the plan to revive the Sequoia Mall, which has struggled to fill some of its spaces since the closures of Sears, 24 Hour Fitness, Rite Aid and the recent news of Regal Cinema’s financial struggles. The mall is still home to several thriving stores such as Hobby Lobby and Bed Bath and Beyond as well as chicken eatery Raising Cane’s. There are also plans to add a Sola Salons, the world’s largest and fastest growing salon studios franchise, which opened its 600th location worldwide in January, as part of the mall’s ongoing redevelopment.
Sequoia Mall is owned by Caldwell-Mooney Partners I, LP and managed by Paynter Realty & Investments, Inc. Paynter owns several other centers in Visalia and around the Valley.
“As a major part of the initial stage of the redevelopment of the Sequoia Mall, we are excited to announce Nordstrom Rack and Sprouts Farmers Market will be opening in the Sequoia Mall,” David H. Paynter, President, Paynter Realty & Investments, Inc. and Managing Member of Caldwell-Mooney Partners I, LP said. “Nordstrom Rack is a best-in-class retailer which we have long hoped would come to Visalia. With an extraordinary history of excellence in sales and customer service, they will surely be a welcomed addition to the Visalia community.”
Nordstrom Rack is the off-price retail division of Nordstrom, Inc. offering customers up to 70 percent off trending apparel, accessories, beauty, home and shoes from top brands.
“We look forward to opening this new Nordstrom Rack location in the Visalia community, strengthening our network of stores and introducing new customers to Nordstrom Rack’s unique product offering,” said Carl Jenkins, Senior Vice President of Nordstrom Rack Stores. “In addition to shopping the brands, they love at a great price, our customers in Visalia can take full advantage of this convenient new location to pick-up online orders and make returns.”
The Seattle- based clothing retailer just announced a new location in San Luis Obispo as well and has plans to open at least six stores throughout the country by spring 2023, according to its second quarter earnings report in August. Through July 30, Nordstrom reported net sales increased 12% compared with the second quarter 2021 from $80 million to $126 million. Net sales were driven by double digit increases in men’s apparel, women’s apparel, shoes and beauty across its 94 US stores and six stores in Canada.
“While our quarterly results were consistent with our previous outlook, customer traffic and demand decelerated significantly beginning in late June, predominantly at Nordstrom Rack,” CEO Erik Nordstrom said. “We are adjusting our plans and taking action to navigate this dynamic in the short term, including aligning inventory and expenses to recent trends, and we remain confident in our ability to deliver on our long-term strategic and financial goals.”
Sprouts Farmers Market will be the first of its kind in Visalia, a grocer dedicated to selling affordable natural, fresh, organic and health grocery items. The company boasts a unique grocery experience with fresh produce at the heart of the store. The healthy grocer is one of the largest and fastest growing specialty retailers of fresh, natural and organic food in the nation operating approximately 380 stores in 23 states nationwide. Sprouts announced a total sales growth of 5% in the third quarter and 2.4% growth in comparable stores sales during its third quarter earnings report on Nov. 8. The company expects to add 16 new stores by the end of 2022. To learn more about Sprouts, visit about.sprouts.com.
“Visalia and the great Tulare County area have been asking for a healthy food grocer for a long time and we are so happy to finally be able to bring Sprouts to the community,” Paynter said.
Besides these new retailers Paynter just filed plans for a new 16,000sf store just to the north of Nordstrom Rack with a tenant not yet named.
The new retailers create “great momentum” for more new leases to be announced,” Jim Sanders of the Paynter company said.