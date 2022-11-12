Sequoia Mall racks Nordstrom, picks up Sprouts

Clothing retailer Nordstrom Rack will be opening a 29,000 square feet store next to organic grocer Sprouts Farmers Market, which will be opening a 25,000 square feet location on the corner of the former Sears building. Improvements in the vacant Sears are underway.

Both will be located in the Sequoia Mall shopping center located at the intersection of Mooney Boulevard and Caldwell Avenue, said to be the busiest intersection in all of Tulare County, and located near Highways 198 and 99.

The two national chains are part of the plan to revive the Sequoia Mall, which has struggled to fill some of its spaces since the closures of Sears, 24 Hour Fitness, Rite Aid and the recent news of Regal Cinema’s financial struggles. The mall is still home to several thriving stores such as Hobby Lobby and Bed Bath and Beyond as well as chicken eatery Raising Cane’s. There are also plans to add a Sola Salons, the world’s largest and fastest growing salon studios franchise, which opened its 600th location worldwide in January, as part of the mall’s ongoing redevelopment.