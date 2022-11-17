Eliminating diesel trucks leads to concerns over ag supply chain

The regulation will also eliminate drayage trucks, which are class 8 trucks that transport freight from ocean ports to their destination, by 2035. The new regulation is being pushed in order to help move along Newsom’s executive order that seeks to achieve 100% zero emission by 2035, according to the executive order document. ACF is still in its developmental stages, and is subject to change due to their board’s direction and public comment.

Little stated that a majority of farmers and livestock workers live in rural areas where there is limited access to the electric infrastructure that ACF requires. The time needed to charge vehicles could “jeopardize food security and availability,” according to Little. This comes at a time when one of the fastest charging machines available in the state can only charge a car at 80% capacity after 30 minutes.

Of the 1.8 million medium to heavy-duty vehicles in California that operate daily, 532,000 will have to be phased out due to ACF fleet requirements, according to the CARB ACF factsheet. One of the only exceptions to this regulation would be if there is not an available vehicle offered as zero emission that meets a fleet’s needs. The proposed fleets affected by this are drayage trucks, fleets with $50 million or more in gross annual revenue with at least one vehicle that weighs over 8,500 pounds, or companies that own 50 or more vehicles that weigh 8,500 pounds. The regulation would also affect “medium- and heavy-duty vehicles, off-road yard trucks, and light-duty mail and package delivery vehicles,” according to the CARB ACF fact sheet.