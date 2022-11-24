Bookstore opens new chapter at Sequoia Mall

Flanigan notes the turnaround began, in part, in 2019 after the book chain was sold in 2019. She credits management, which allows local booksellers to decide what locals like to read, as one reason for success along with the pandemic shutdowns rekindling interest in books.

Flanigan says the new store will follow a prototype design that the company has used on its last 16 new stores. The site plan at the Sequoia Mall filed with the city shows tables in a plaza in front of the store. If the new Visalia store has the space, Flanigan said they will include a coffee bar as seen in other B&N bookstores.

Barnes & Noble has been opening new bookstores at an unprecedented rate. Having opened only one or two new stores each year during the decade after 2009, Barnes & Noble has already opened 16 new bookstores this calendar year and has over 30 further stores in development for 2023. The company boasts sales of over 190 million physical books per year, carries 3,000 magazine titles and over 400 newspaper titles.