Chemical company expands green energy

Hydrite completes their first on-site 126 kW solar array, providing for roughly 16% of the facilities annual electricity consumption

VISALIA– A local chemical company has completed the installation of their first on-site solar array at their Visalia facility.

Hydrite, a family-owned chemical distribution and manufacturing company established in 1929, holds several facilities throughout the United States. They have taken an additional step in the sustainability direction with the completion of a 126 kilowatt (kW) solar photovoltaic system at the company’s Visalia location.

“Our investment in solar power affirms Hydrite’s commitment to sustainability, which is an important component of our overall strategic plan,” Kevin Honkamp, Hydrite president said.