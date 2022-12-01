Canes raises funds for Make-A-Wish foundation

Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers partners with Make-A-Wish Foundation to raise money for local children battling life threatening, debilitating diseases for Giving Tuesday
FRESNO, CALIF. – Raising Cane’s cooked up some charity on Giving Tuesday, and helped grant wishes to children in need across the county.
On Nov. 29, nine Raising Cane’s restaurants across the San Joaquin Valley participated in Giving Tuesday, a worldwide day recognized as a time to give back, by working together with the Make-A-Wish Foundation. When customers mentioned the fundraiser while purchasing food between the hours of 4 and 9 p.m., Raising Cane’s donated 15% of their food and beverage sales to Make-A-Wish. The donations from the local restaurants will go to grant wishes for children in the area battling life-threatening or debilitating diseases.
“Without our community support through donations, volunteers and in kind services, we are not able to grant the wishes that we need to grant, so partners like Raising Canes make it possible for us to grant the wishes of every eligible child in our local communities,” Ashley Sodergren, regional director of South Valley Make-A-Wish said.
This fundraising effort is the first between Raising Canes and Make-A-Wish. The amount of money raised between all the participating restaurants has not yet been released, but both Sodergren and Raising Canes’ area leader of marketing Cathy Albyn think that overall they had a good turnout. Make-A-Wish advertised on several platforms before the event and Albyn said they did their part as well. Albyn said in addition to the nine restaurants participating from Fresno to Bakersfield, there were six additional restaurants that participated a little further north.
According to a press release from Raising Cane’s, they have a long history of supporting worthy causes across the United States. More than 30,000 local organizations and nonprofits are supported through the brand’s nearly 700 Restaurants, totaling more than $100 million in funds donated over the past 25 years. To learn more about Raising Cane’s various programs visit community partnerships. Albyn said for Giving Tuesday the company wanted to support more than just one local non-profit. So they joined together with other stores throughout the entire Central Valley to support one bigger cause.
“We wanted to do a fundraiser with a nonprofit that we could do throughout the Central Valley,” Albyn said. “While there are some that we could do regionally…this was one that we could do, kind of wider, and on that theme of Giving Tuesday.”
Make-A-Wish has been granting wishes for children in need for more than 30 years. The Wake-A-Wish Foundation of Northeastern and Central California aims to help children through granting of their wish – meeting their favorite athlete, visiting a place they always wanted to go or doing an activity they’ve never been able to do – and transform the lives of their families and communities in the process.
Sodergren said in Tulare County alone, there are over 60 kids waiting for wishes to be granted. In the South Valley all together, which includes Tulare, Kern, Kings and Inyo counties, there are 180 kids waiting. The goal for the fiscal year is to grant the wishes of 85 of those 180 children, which according to Sodergren is very doable. She said the average cost per wish is around $10,000, which is why fundraisers of this caliber are incredibly important.
There are always opportunities to contribute to the organization, which can always use the help. The nation’s fastest growing chicken finger concept chose to help out some of the children who need it the most. Albyn said the restaurant hopes to be able to continue the relationship with some of the children who will have wishes granted as a result of the fundraiser.
For those interested in getting involved or learning about the local impact of the Make-A-Wish Foundation, call the office 661-634-9474, visit their website, https://wish.org/canv, or email Ashley at [email protected]