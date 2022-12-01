Canes raises funds for Make-A-Wish foundation

Make-A-Wish has been granting wishes for children in need for more than 30 years. The Wake-A-Wish Foundation of Northeastern and Central California aims to help children through granting of their wish – meeting their favorite athlete, visiting a place they always wanted to go or doing an activity they’ve never been able to do – and transform the lives of their families and communities in the process.

Sodergren said in Tulare County alone, there are over 60 kids waiting for wishes to be granted. In the South Valley all together, which includes Tulare, Kern, Kings and Inyo counties, there are 180 kids waiting. The goal for the fiscal year is to grant the wishes of 85 of those 180 children, which according to Sodergren is very doable. She said the average cost per wish is around $10,000, which is why fundraisers of this caliber are incredibly important.

There are always opportunities to contribute to the organization, which can always use the help. The nation’s fastest growing chicken finger concept chose to help out some of the children who need it the most. Albyn said the restaurant hopes to be able to continue the relationship with some of the children who will have wishes granted as a result of the fundraiser.