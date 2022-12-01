Oxitec’s mosquitoes are getting “friendly” with California

CONCERN FROM OTHERS

In 2015, a few years before the second generation of Oxitec’s Aedes aegypti mosquitoes were developed, a Yale researcher named Jeffrey Powell conducted a peer-reviewed study on the first version of Oxitec mosquitoes, the OX513A, that were released in Brazil that year. In the study, there was data that showed introgression, which is when one species transfers genes to another, between the natural population of mosquitoes and the GE mosquitoes, according to Powell. Gorman said that this introgression was true, but he said that only “wild” and natural genes were being passed to the wild population, not the transgenes, which are the genetically modified genes.

Powell said that this research was done using a genotyping tool that allowed the researchers to look at genes across the entire genome efficiently and rapidly. The tool was used on both the target population and GE release strain. At first, the target population and GE release strain were genetically distinct, but when the researchers returned after the releases were done, they found genotypes in the natural population that were not there before.

This study was mentioned by the California Food and Safety Department (CFSD) and environmental advocacy group Friends of the Earth, who pushed for more review to be made before Oxitec could release GE mosquitoes in California because of the fear that introgression would lead to a more robust version of the mosquitoes offspring. Powell had questioned if the introgression could lead to hybridized, robust offspring, and is actually very common, Powell said. This question, however, was not the main premise of the study, Powell said, and also pertains to the version of mosquitoes that were released during that time, which was a year before Oxitec released their second generation of mosquitoes. Gorman also said that the introgression was expected, but minimal.