California Dairies expands their pasture

Under the new structure, not much will change within DairyAmerica. They will continue to market milk powdered products that are produced by Agri-Mark, Inc. and O-AT-KA Milk Products, and the office will remain in Fresno, Calif. DairyAmerica will also remain under the leadership of Patti Smith, the current CEO.

“As we continue to transform our business, this investment by CDI provides the framework to focus on our people and processes while strengthening our global competitiveness,” said Patti Smith, chief executive officer of DairyAmerica.

Both William Schreiber, chief executive officer of O-AT-KA Milk Products and David Lynn, interim chief executive officer at Agri-Mark, Inc. said they continue to support the DairyAmerica vision.

“We are pleased to be a part of this transition,” Lynn said, “[We] have seen the benefits of DairyAmerica’s transformation under its new leadership the past two years.”