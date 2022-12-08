The Wonderful Company comes bearing gifts for valley nonprofits

Wonderful, owned by Lynda and Stewart Resnick, is a $5 billion-dollar company that has committed to giving out over a million dollars to 31 different organizations in the Central Valley. Many of these are in Fresno, Kings and Kern Counties. The grants range anywhere from $1,000–$50,000, and up to four of the grants given out reach $100,000. The recipients of the grant were announced in October. In total, the company will distribute $1.1 million in grants this holiday season.

“We believe in the importance of investing in our own local neighborhoods – supporting community organizations in the places where we operate and where our colleagues live and work,” Andy Anzaldo, chief operating officer of Wonderful said.