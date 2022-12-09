Self Help, Exeter offer small business COVID grants

The city of Exeter alongside Self Help Enterprises continues to distribute grant funding to small businesses until funds run out

EXETER – Self Help Enterprises continued to help the city of Exeter administer small business grants this year, and said that there is still money left for more struggling businesses.

The Exeter City Council voted in favor of applying for a $259,000 community development block grant (CDBG) specifically dedicated to help businesses weather the pandemic back in 2021. This year there are a little under half of the funds left, according to Self Help Enterprises program manager Yadira Medina. Businesses can receive up to $35,000 through this grant, and so far, only three businesses in the city have received the funding.