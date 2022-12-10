Component pours over idea for new location

It’s been four years since Component Coffee Lab opened its plant-loving, coffee-roasting doors. Yet, the owners of Component Coffee Lab just announced they are opening their third location, which will be nestled in Fresno’s Tower District. It will take the place of Revue Coffee Bar.

“There’s a long history of that coffee shop being there, and I definitely have a ton of respect for the community,” Anderson said. “The biggest change that people [will] see is the addition of breakfast and food items, and some menu options that they might have really grown accustomed to.”

Surrounded by his beloved plants, community and roasted coffee beans, Anderson said that Component Coffee Lab is a place where he wants people to feel they belong. He hopes to bring that same tight-knit energy to the Revue location.