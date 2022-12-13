HummingbirdEV electrifies Central Valley with zero emission big rigs

“If there is a time when there are outages, gasoline stations wouldn’t be affected similarly,” Ornelas said. “We encourage folks that do have electric vehicles to make sure that they always have some charge to their vehicle so that they may never get stranded without energy.”

Dr. Pacheco Werner, co-director of the Central Valley Health Policy Institute at Fresno State, also questioned how infrastructure would look at the public hearing, as the energy grid through the San Joaquin Valley, which Werner noted had a large amount of trucking transportation due to the area’s agricultural nature, does not appear to have robust capacity to handle charging the fleets.

Ornelas said that SCE is confident that the grid will be able to handle an increase in EV adoption. Currently, SCE is investing $5 billion every year to upgrade the grid, and their storage capacity as of right now sits at 3.6 gigawatts, but in order to reach a carbon free economy statewide, the state will need 10 gigawatts of energy storage by 2030 and 30 gigawatts by 2045. However, SCE is just one of many utility services in the state.

“This is precisely what we have been planning for; we have been advocating for electric vehicles for many years,” Ornelas said. “We have long term planning processes in place to help us make those investments so that we can provide the energy that our customers need as they start incorporating more clean energy into their lives.”