B of A trades vaccines for holiday donations

The Bank of America donates $25,000 to Visalia and Fresno’s food bank, funding comes as a vaccine incentive for their employees

TULARE COUNTY – Bank of America incentivized getting a vaccine earlier this year by promising to donate $100 to help fight food insecurity for every worker who gets vaccinated.

It’s the season of giving, and Bank of America is taking part in holiday cheer by donating $8 million to food banks around the nation. The Central California Food Bank (CCFB), which serves Fresno and Visalia, will be receiving a total of $25,000 from Bank of America to help fight food insecurity in the Central Valley.