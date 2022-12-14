Lean, mean, weed-killing machine among 2023 World Ag Expo winners

GUSS Automation, LLC returns to World Ag Expo for 2023 as a product winner for the company’s Herbicide GUSS, a weed-killing ag machine

TULARE – The International Agri-Center is gearing up for their annual ag expo, and a Kingsburg-based company was announced as one of 10 winners to showcase an in-depth look of their product.

At the 2023 World Ag Expo, GUSS Automation, LLC will exhibit the latest edition of their GUSS automatrons, the Herbicide GUSS. The machinery spares ag workers additional labor time and eliminates exposure to sprayed chemicals by removing the driver from the equation. The driverless sprayer is equipped with nine precision sensors designed to detect, target and spot spray weeds on orchard floors and measure the specific amount of material needed to take care of them, all according to the World Ag Expo website.