Smith out as CEO of Tulare hospital district

Smith’s background in finance and the community made him a solid choice to help the district find a way to fund the completion of the hospital’s beleaguered medical tower. He had 35 years of experience with a primary focus on commercial and construction financing; during which time he developed significant expertise and experience in the review and management of requests for proposals, contracts, funds disbursements and project reports. He was also involved in the community including positions with the Tulare Chamber of Commerce and Tulare Rotary Club and service as a member of the Public Utilities Commission.

Yet a year into his tenure, not much progress has been made on financing the new tower, which must be completed by 2030. That is the state’s deadline for hospitals to comply with new seismic standards to prevent catastrophic failures during earthquakes.

The resolution acknowledging Smith’s release was ratified by the board at its Dec. 12 meeting. The vote was 5-0 and included recently elected board member Jevon Price. The same resolution also announced former Adventist Health administrator Randy Dodd as interim CEO for the district. Dodd stepped down as president of Adventist Health Tulare in May 2020 after successfully helping the hospital to reopen, rehire more than 300 staff members and complete major renovations and equipment upgrades in October 2018, just 110 days after signing a contract with Adventist to manage the hospital.