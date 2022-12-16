Evolutions Gym sees the sunny side with new solar canopy

THD board president Kevin Northcraft said the financing payments for the project will be completely covered by the energy savings that the district will accumulate if they switch to solar. It is estimated that in the span of 30 years, THD will save roughly $7.5 million. The beginning-to-end positive cash flow for the project was made possible by over $660,000 in federal rebates from the Inflation Reduction Act. In total, the project would cost $2.7 million to complete.

“That [savings] estimate is based on modest increases in future energy costs; the actual savings could easily be double,” Northcraft said in a statement.

There was a six month reviewing process for the solar project, with rising interest rates and uncertainty of eligible Federal rebates put the decision to a halt. Now, THD is moving forward with ENGIE Services U.S., who will be rolling out the project soon.