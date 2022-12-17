Westside Tulare gets ‘superior’ grocery store

On Dec. 3, members of the community lined up in the rain to be the first customers in the westside’s newest store, Superior Grocers. The new grocer took the spot of the former Palace Food Depot, located at 115 S. West St., which before it closed in August, was the Westside’s only grocery store. Superior Grocer is a southern California based store and the Tulare branch was the 71st and furthest north location to open.

“Obviously there [was] a lot of historical and community relationships with the Palace Food Depot that went back many decades,” Tulare city councilman Jose Sigala said. “We’re now glad to be able to welcome Superior Grocers and hopefully have a long lasting relationship with our community.”

The new grocery store features a large selection of produce, grocery, beer and wine and meat. According to a press release from the company, they also have plans underway for the addition of a full service kitchen, bakery and tortillaria. Superior Grocers took a little over a month to renovate the building and turn it into a store of their own.