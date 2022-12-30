Local shelter takes animals on an adventure with new program

Adventure Paws is a new program that launched this month where Tulare County Animal Services (TCAS) encourages people to pick up a dog and spend the day together. Some activities that TCAS encourages participants to do with their dogs is to go shopping at a dog-friendly store, go for a walk, take a hike or hang out at home and watch a movie.

“[Adventure Paws] allows for our shelter dogs to gain valuable interactions and in turn, allows for potential adopters to gain valued information and connections with our dogs,” Candace Harrington, animal services coordinator said in a statement.

Participants must be at least 18 years old and have a reliable vehicle to take a dog on a joyride for the day. The process is simple: just sign up for a time to stop by the Tulare County Animal Shelter and pick up a dog between 9 a.m. and 10 a.m. Tuesday through Saturday.

All the necessary supplies will be provided for [participants], including a leash, dog collar, water bowl, treats, toys, a blanket, a kit that contains waste bags and an informational sheet of their dog. Once the adventure with the dog is complete, participants bring the dog back to the shelter before 2 p.m. the same day.