Deer Creek siphon averts overflow from Friant-Kern Canal

During a storm in December 1966, Deer Creek crossing had peak flows recorded at 10,100 cubic feet per second, according to FWA. This was nearly double the capacity of the Friant-Kern Canal at its outlet, Millerton Lake, which is about 15 miles north of downtown Fresno. During the time of that flood, the headwaters of the Deer Creek basin received more than 30 inches of rain in less than one week. The Friant-Kern Canal was heavily damaged when the creek’s ponded floodwater, which is a circumstance when rainwater overwhelms a water system with more water than can be stored, broke into the canal. This damaged the canal’s concrete lining and allowed roughly 100,000 cubic yards of mud and debris to fill the canal for more than 10 miles downstream. Additionally, approximately 3,000 nearby acres of productive land were flooded.

In the past, water managers were able to manipulate canal operations to help reduce circumstances of lost water capacity. However, the problem that emerged in 2017 is enhanced by rapid, severe land subsidence in the Corcoran and Tulare Basin areas, which are adjacent to the Friant-Kern Canal near Deer Creek. In 2015 to 2016, land elevations dropped by two feet near Corcoran, a town 18 miles east of Porterville. With this amount of subsidence, there is no way to operate the canal that would eliminate the impact of the subsidence on water users.

The Friant-Kern Canal Middle Reach Capacity Correction Project is a joint effort between the FWA and the Bureau of Reclamation (Reclamation). According to the Reclamation, the Friant-Kern Canal delivers water to about one million acres of some of the most productive farmland in the country. It also provides drinking water to thousands of San Joaquin Valley residents. In order to address the canal’s capacity loss, the Reclamation and FWA implemented the project, which first underwent construction in January 2022.