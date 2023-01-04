Tulare first grader illustrates spot on Healthy Air Living Kids’ calendar

“The way the selection process works is, ultimately, we’re looking for the correct message,” Melching said. “For Sebastian, his [art piece] had to do with ‘walking keeps air clean’ so it’s moving away from mobile sources. That was something that we [decided], ‘oh, that’s perfect’.”

This year, Sebastian is the only student from Tulare County to have their artwork displayed in the calendar, as well as the only first grader. According to Melching, the 14 winners were chosen from hundreds of student submissions. When selecting submissions, she said the air district tries to keep a balance between choosing students from the eight counties within the San Joaquin Valley. They also try to keep a balance between grade levels, which range from kindergarten to twelfth, as well as a balance between genders.