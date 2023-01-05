CDFA in search of temporary Industrial Hemp Advisory Board member

The California Department of Food and Agriculture (CDFA) Pest Exclusion Branch announced one midterm vacancy on the Industrial Hemp Advisory Board (IHAB). The term of office for board members typically lasts three years, but being that this opening is only a partial term, it expires May 31 of this year.

The Advisory Board makes recommendations to the CDFA Secretary on all matters pertaining to industrial hemp law and regulations, enforcement and annual budgets. They also help in setting an assessment rate required to accomplish the purposes of the California Industrial Hemp Law.

Members meet at least once per year, but may meet more frequently if needed. The members receive no compensation but are entitled to payment of necessary traveling expenses in accordance with the rules of the California Department of Human Resources.