CDFA in search of temporary Industrial Hemp Advisory Board member

California Department of Food and Agriculture looks for a viable board member to fill temporary seat on Industrial Hemp Advisory Board
SACRAMENTO – Even though there are only five months left in the three year term, the Industrial Hemp Advisory Board is in need of a member to fill the space and aid in decision making.
The California Department of Food and Agriculture (CDFA) Pest Exclusion Branch announced one midterm vacancy on the Industrial Hemp Advisory Board (IHAB). The term of office for board members typically lasts three years, but being that this opening is only a partial term, it expires May 31 of this year.
The Advisory Board makes recommendations to the CDFA Secretary on all matters pertaining to industrial hemp law and regulations, enforcement and annual budgets. They also help in setting an assessment rate required to accomplish the purposes of the California Industrial Hemp Law.
Members meet at least once per year, but may meet more frequently if needed. The members receive no compensation but are entitled to payment of necessary traveling expenses in accordance with the rules of the California Department of Human Resources.
The board was established by the California Industrial Hemp Farming Act also known as Assembly Bill 566 in 2013. The successful candidate will serve the remainder of the term alongside twelve other members.
Individuals interested in being considered for this board appointment can send a letter of interest and a brief resumé to the Industrial Hemp Program by Monday Jan. 31, by email to [email protected] or by mail to:
California Department of Food and Agriculture
Pest Exclusion Branch
1220 N Street
Sacramento, Calif. 95814
Attention: Industrial Hemp Program
Hemp is a growing industry throughout the state. Currently in Tulare County there are two businesses registered to grow industrial hemp, one in Strathmore and the other in Delano. In Kern County, there are three, two in Madera County and 11 throughout Fresno County all according to the CDFA website.