Kaweah Health bridges gap for adolescent mental health services

Kaweah Health expects to break ground at the end of 2023 or beginning of 2024 with an anticipated opening date in 2025. The new building will be an 8,200 square foot addition to the already existing mental hospital at Akers Street and West Tulare Avenue. The current hospital was built with three wings and was designed for a fourth wing to be added in the future if need be. Inside the new wing of the 22-bed expansion, 14 beds will be for adolescents, while eight will be for children.

“There is a huge need for child mental health services in the valley. Now we will be able to provide these services right here in our own backyard,” Dr. Jaques said.

This addition to Kaweah makes them one of a few hospitals that have the ability to admit children for mental health reasons under the age of 12 according to Dr. Jaques. He said the most common reasons children under 12 would need to be hospitalized is typically for behavioral aggression related to autism or other developmental disabilities.

According to Kaweah Health, in Tulare County, there are about 110,000 residents who are between ages 5-18 and about 20% of those children experience a mental health crisis a year; 1 in 3 of those youth in crisis go without care. Once the doors of the new wing are opened, as many as 684 youth could receive care there in the first year, with that number growing to nearly 1,100 young people in three years.