COS kickstarts their 2023 Supervisory Academy class

The COS Training Resource Center opens registration for their Supervisory Academy that will take place in February

TULARE – In a little over a month, the COS Training Resource Center will begin their first Supervisory Academy class of the year, where students can learn how to be leaders.

The COS Training Resource Center’s Supervisory Academy will welcome their 2023 class, which trains individuals on how to be supervisors in the workforce, as well as other valuable skills they would need to achieve leadership roles in their future careers. The class is $950 per person for 36 hours of training and engaging in small-group activities. California’s Employer Training Panel (ETP) is offering funds for this training to eligible businesses or organizations.