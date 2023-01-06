Industrial employers keep pace with population growth

Ninety-five percent of the Visalia Industrial Park has turned over since 1993 but the printing hub turned distribution center is larger and busier than ever

VISALIA – Once a hub for printing companies, Visalia’s Industrial Park is now dominated by distribution warehouses. The shift has allowed major employers to keep pace with the growth of the city’s population, a 76% increase since 1993.

The Industrial Park today looks vastly different than it did 30 years ago. Even as more companies have landed here and expanded in an unprecedented boom in the past few years, the players, types of industries and significantly, the scale, has changed dramatically.