McDermont Ventures Inc. purchases property from Lindsay after lease ends

McDermont Ventures Inc. purchases McDermont X property for just under a million dollars, freeing the city from their obligation to maintain it

LINDSAY — After being under Lindsay’s purview for years, McDermont Ventures Inc. has followed through with purchasing the property of McDermont X.

After years of the behemoth recreation center, McDermont X, being on Lindsay’s books, McDermont Ventures Inc. (MVI) finally purchased the property. Lindsay sold the property to MVI for $800,000, and will be putting that money towards a new water project for the city. Getting McDermont X off the books relinquishes them from having to carry the cost of liability insurance, finally cutting the cord between them and the facility after years of keeping them afloat.