Mearle’s Drive-In hopes to shine its neon lights on Visalia once again

Cris George and his family have set out to rebuild a nearly exact replica of Mearle’s College Drive-In. The drive-in was a diner adorned with neon lights and 50’s flair that was nestled on Mooney Boulevard. The idea is to rebuild the drive-in on South Mooney Boulevard in Visalia. The family has been working with the Visalia Planning Department to submit plans for review. Once submitted and if approved, residents can expect the completion of the new Mearle’s in roughly two years.

As Visalia’s culture has shifted, along with the rest of the world, the city has grown accustomed to fast-paced, overpriced food and a lack of family-friendly activities, according to Cris George. He said his family endeavor is to not only revive Mearle’s, but use it as a way to bring back the small-town community and prices to Visalia.

“We’re trying to get it as close to the original Mearle’s as we can. There will be some changes, but we’re trying to keep them minimal because we want to bring back that exact feeling,” Cris George said, “We’re trying to get an LED equivalent [of the sign] to have the arrows and the milkshake come down the sign, just like Mearle’s.”