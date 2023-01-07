SoCalGas warns customers of shocking bill increases in January

In a statement from SoCalGas (SCG), residents in the Western United States should expect to see their gas bills more than double as a cold snap across the nation drove up demand with dwindling supply. SCG was careful to state that they are not profiting from rising prices. Instead the rate is set by regional and national markets. They did state however that they expect an increase in prices to be a hardship on customers.

“We understand that our customers are starting to feel the pain caused by large changes in the natural gas market,” senior vice president and chief customer officer Gillian Wright said. “And we also recognize that we owe it to our customers to provide them with as many tools and tips as possible to help them find ways to prepare for colder weather and higher winter bills, including financial assistance in some cases.”

SCG stated that a normal winter bill of $65 will be more like $160 this year. Similarly, if a customer’s bill was $130 last winter, they should expect the bill to be $315, a difference of $185. SCG reiterated in their statement that the prices are primarily due to cost increases instead of transportation, which is controlled by the California Public Utilities Commission.