SoCalGas offers relief from bill increases

For a full list of assistance providers listed by county and qualifications for financial assistance, visit www.socalgas.com/gaf. A detailed report about the market conditions that are creating higher gas prices for customers this winter can be found at www.eia.gov/naturalgas/weekly. Customers can also explore more bill payment and assistance options on the SoCalGas website or by phone at 1-800-427-2200. Programs offering no-cost professional home improvements that save up to 20 percent on natural gas bills or even have past-due balances forgiven can be found at www.socalgas.com.

SoCalGas also offers energy-saving tips that can lower bills that can be found on their website. These include adjustments to thermostats, laundry and non-essential natural gas appliances. Each of these adjustments can save up to 10% for customers.

The online tool, Ways to Save, provides energy analysis and conservation recommendations that are personalized for each household. Customers can also sign up for weekly bill tracker alerts sent by email or text to monitor gas consumption, including bill-to-date and projected next bill amounts.

In a statement from SoCalGas, high bills are due to price changes in the natural gas market, prices that SoCalGas was careful to state are not set by the company but national and regional markets. According to SoCalGas media stakeholder and engagement manager Brian Haas, it’s the sharpest increase in 20 years.