TC Cattlewomen beef up education scholarships

Tulare County Cattlewomen are offering scholarships for as much as $1,500 to students with a future in agriculture
TULARE COUNTY – For Tulare County students with their sights set on a career in agriculture, one local organization is investing in the next generation of ag talent with several scholarships to ease their way.
The Tulare County Cattlewomen organization recently announced they are now receiving applications for several scholarships available to men or women who are planning for careers in ag. Students who wish to apply can receive the application via email by contacting [email protected]mail.com.
Complete applications should be submitted by postmark only to Judie Church, TCCW Scholarship 18905 Rd 216, Strathmore, CA 93267 no later than March 1, 2023. Applicants should be currently attending college or junior college or have graduated from a Tulare County high school to be eligible.
Church helms the scholarship committee for Tulare County Cattlewomen. She emphasized the importance of an education that is well-rounded for the future of livestock in Tulare County and therefore an important goal for the TC Cattlewomen.
“Our goal as cattlewomen is to promote education of livestock practices for students,” Church said. “It’s not much, but every bit helps.”
Tulare County Cattlewomen has listed a handful of scholarships worth $1,000 and the Marian Guthrie Memorial Scholarship for $1,500. While an emphasis on livestock is preferred, applicants studying any agriculture-related industry are encouraged to apply.
Applicants should include all official school transcripts and submit two letters of recommendation from a school counselor or instructor as well as from someone in the student’s own community. Additionally, an essay of 500 words or less describing their selected field including career goals is required.
According to the scholarship committee, the recipient will receive half of the amount when the scholarship committee receives verification of full-time (12 units) fall semester enrollment at a college or university. The second half will be received upon verification of full-time spring semester enrollment.
The committee states that it is the recipient’s responsibility to contact the scholarship committee to receive his or her scholarship award by September 2023 for the fall semester. Recipients for the spring semester must contact the committee no later than February 2024.