TC Cattlewomen beef up education scholarships

Tulare County Cattlewomen are offering scholarships for as much as $1,500 to students with a future in agriculture

TULARE COUNTY – For Tulare County students with their sights set on a career in agriculture, one local organization is investing in the next generation of ag talent with several scholarships to ease their way.

The Tulare County Cattlewomen organization recently announced they are now receiving applications for several scholarships available to men or women who are planning for careers in ag. Students who wish to apply can receive the application via email by contacting [email protected]mail.com.