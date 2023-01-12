Farmersville council faces budding concern over cannabis deliveries

Knowing that the council was hesitant to make any decision on the matter, city attorney Michael Schulte stepped in and stated that the council’s loyalty is not to the businesses, per se, but rather to the residents. The ease that delivery-only businesses could bring to people and the revenue that it could bring into the city makes the delivery service a viable candidate for business in Farmersville.

On a different note, Charles Woody of Platinum Connection, one of Farmersville’s in-person cannabis stores, argued that delivery is already an upcoming feature for his business. Woody said it will be a feature that is just as much of a priority as in-person sales for him, eliminating the need for delivery-only services to come into town. He made the point that the three in-person businesses in Farmersville allow the residents to have a safe place to buy cannabis. He also said that taking care of the businesses is also taking care of the businesses that serve the citizens.

“We are going to be attacking [delivery sales] very aggressively,” Woody said. “It is a focus of our business, and I believe it is a focus of the other two [in-person cannabis] businesses as well.”