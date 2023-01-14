Lindsay PD catches more crime with extra manpower

The department has also implemented specialized programs and new roles to their officers, which has also helped the department become more efficient. One program is based on a contract between Lindsay, Woodlake, Exeter and Farmersville. The idea of this program is that if one city has a murder or attempted murder, officers from these different cities will help respond to the call and investigate, according to city manager Joe Tanner. Though Lindsay does not have a detective right now, this program helps fill in the gaps.

“It’s a contract that we have amongst the four cities to help each other out. That helps out quite a bit,” Carrillo said. “Late last year, we became a member of that, whereas we weren’t before, mostly because of our staffing restrictions.”

They have also been able to implement a special role to officer Bruce Fox, an officer designated to the homeless community within Lindsay. Fox not only responds to calls involving transient individuals, but he also is tasked with connecting and giving resources to homeless individuals. At the Jan. 10 city council meeting, Fox shared a photo of himself leaning on a fire hydrant, talking to a homeless woman just a few feet away from him. She had come all the way from Visalia, after she heard that Lindsay had an officer that helped those suffering from homelessness. Fox was able to give her resources and connect with her on a human level.

“In networking with the community, first and foremost, it shows our community and the efforts that we’re making, to not just protect but serve as well. That’s what officer Fox does,” Carrillo said.