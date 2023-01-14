Rush Bowls serves up a new location in Visalia

“When we [discovered] Rush Bowls, we thought, ‘Oh, this is the perfect opportunity,’” Clarissa said. “It’s different, it’s healthy, it’s helping on the go families who are working, and moms who are running all their kids around.”

Nicole McCray, the chief marketing officer of Rush Bowls, said that they use all natural ingredients in all their bowls and food items. The idea was to create an eatery that would accommodate all diets and food intolerances. They not only do this by using raw and fresh ingredients in their bowls, but they also offer free substitutions of any ingredient if a customer has a food sensitivity. McCray said their most popular menu items are the açaí Beach Bowl, the Peanut Butter and Jelly Bowl and the Yoga Bowl.

Jason said that though they are opening their franchise during a time where inflation is at an all-time high, the structure of their restaurant will keep them afloat even amid difficult times. Rush Bowls is not a sit down eatery. It’s a quick, easy meal that doesn’t require servers and has relatively low overhead, according to Jason. The only area that they have felt the pressure of inflation is with the cost of materials for construction. However, Jason said there has been a lot of support from Rush Bowls.

“[Rush Bowl’s] mindset is ‘let’s get the store open, let’s support our franchisees,’” Jason said. “We’ve felt a lot of support around flexibility of materials. Some franchises are so set on the material and a certain [build], but that’s not the case with Rush Bowls.”