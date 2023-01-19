BofA grants lift up Tulare, Fresno communities

Throughout 2022, Bank of America (BofA) donated a total of $1.85 million to nonprofits throughout the Fresno and Visalia area. While most of the contributions went to region-wide non-profits, BofA Fresno/Visalia awarded over $50,000 in grants, sponsorships and donations to organizations serving Tulare County. Visalia Emergency Aid, Family Services of Tulare County and Community Services and Employment Training (CSET) were all included in the wide net cast last year by BofA.

“Nonprofits are on the frontline of addressing complex societal challenges,” said Mark Riley, president of BofA Fresno/Visalia. “They understand the needs and obstacles the Central Valley faces.”

BofA’s donations went to a variety of different causes. Last June, BofA donated around 100 hygiene kits to Family Services of Tulare County. The organization is a non-profit organization that accepts donations in all forms. Shelters like these usually lack the most basic necessities like sanitary products, diapers, clothing and food products.

Also in June, BofA presented CSET with a $20,000 grant that funded $500 stipends for 40 local high school students on certain career pathways. According to CSET deputy director Carla Calhoun, the students are then helped with internships according to their career goals.