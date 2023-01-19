BofA grants lift up Tulare, Fresno communities

Bank of America donates $1.85 million total to Central Valley nonprofits in 2022, $50,000 went to Tulare County
FRESNO, CALIF. – Bank of America contributed almost $2 million dollars in philanthropic capital to non-profits and charities across the Central Valley.
Throughout 2022, Bank of America (BofA) donated a total of $1.85 million to nonprofits throughout the Fresno and Visalia area. While most of the contributions went to region-wide non-profits, BofA Fresno/Visalia awarded over $50,000 in grants, sponsorships and donations to organizations serving Tulare County. Visalia Emergency Aid, Family Services of Tulare County and Community Services and Employment Training (CSET) were all included in the wide net cast last year by BofA.
“Nonprofits are on the frontline of addressing complex societal challenges,” said Mark Riley, president of BofA Fresno/Visalia. “They understand the needs and obstacles the Central Valley faces.”
BofA’s donations went to a variety of different causes. Last June, BofA donated around 100 hygiene kits to Family Services of Tulare County. The organization is a non-profit organization that accepts donations in all forms. Shelters like these usually lack the most basic necessities like sanitary products, diapers, clothing and food products.
Also in June, BofA presented CSET with a $20,000 grant that funded $500 stipends for 40 local high school students on certain career pathways. According to CSET deputy director Carla Calhoun, the students are then helped with internships according to their career goals.
“BofA has been a partner of ours since 2014,” Calhoun said. “We’ve applied every year and are fortunate enough to receive generous contributions each time we apply.”
Additionally, BofA donates supplies to programs like the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Sequoias in Exeter and Visalia on a yearly basis. Lynn Rata, director of development for the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Sequoias has coordinated with BofA for the past 6 years to receive backpacks for both Visalia and Exeter clubs.
“The backpacks usually come in a variety of designs so that kids can pick and choose for their personalities,” Rata said. “They’re always stuffed with all of the things that the kids need to start the school year strong.”
Visalia Emergency Aids’ Race Against Hunger 2022 was also sponsored by BofA . The self-proclaimed largest 5K run in the Central Valley also had employees representing BofA as participants in the race.
In Fresno County, BofA’s support includes $500,000 contributed toward the Heartbeat Hub at the new City Center complex under construction by the Fresno Mission. Located directly in the heart of Fresno, the $30 million project will bring 20 non-profits under one roof on a nine-acre campus as a one-stop shop for social services. The center will also be equipped to house up to 72 families.
According to the Fresno Mission’s chief executive officer(CEO) Nathan Freeland, BofA has been a regular supporter of the Fresno Mission for 20 years. Freeland described how one large box truck donation by BofA during the COVID-19 pandemic led to last year’s sizable grant.
“That donation led to further conversation about city center and direct services to homeless and impoverished people, financial literacy, counseling and other services we wanted to provide,” Freeland said. “We could not operate without supporters like BofA.”
BofA also invested in the development of ag technology last year with a $100,000 grant awarded to the Fresno DRIVE Initiative (Developing the Region’s Inclusive and Vibrant Economy). Led by the Central Valley Community Foundation (CVCF), DRIVE is a 10-year investment plan to develop a sustainable economy for the residents of the greater Fresno region.
“BofA supports the growth of micro-food enterprises and mobile food vendors, which are critical to our local food system and regional economy,” Ashley Swearingin, CVCF CEO said. “This is yet another example of BofA’s steadfast support of economic mobility for residents in the Central Valley.”
Over the course of the past five years, BofA Fresno/Visalia has contributed $2.9 million in grants and matching gifts. Since 2017, employees have donated $181,000 and clocked 32,000 volunteer work hours to local nonprofits according to BofA’s local commitment fact sheet.