BizFed pumps out new program, supports oil workers

Central Valley Business Federation (BizFed) launched a new public awareness project called My Job Depends on Oil (MJDOO) last December in support of oil and gas industry workers. Their goal is to temper the state’s ambitious plan to achieve carbon neutrality by 2045. According to the MJDOO campaign, the human consequences of displaced workers and disadvantaged communities with no alternative energy sources are left without consideration.

Because it took oil and gas nearly a century to become affordable and dependable, BizFed chief executive officer Clint Olivier doesn’t think two decades is enough time for renewable energy to get there. Inspired by the successful 2016 Facebook group-turned movement My Job Depends on Ag, Olivier got in touch with its founder, Steve Malanca. The pair agreed on the interdependence of agriculture and oil for the Central Valley and struck a partnership.

“These are good paying jobs where you can have a GED coming out of high school and make $80,000 a year starting.” Olivier said. “At the ground level, these folks are scared.”

The majority of oil and gas industry salaries range between $42,000 and $95,000 according to ZipRecruiter. However, if no solid framework exists to transition these workers to other sectors, the impact of carbon neutrality can have profound consequences for thousands of families. According to a study by the Political Economy Research Institute, the state’s fossil fuel phaseout would displace 3,200 workers per year in California through 2030.