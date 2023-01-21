Hospital struggles to get ‘Back in the Black’

Those wanting to email a letter to the governor can do so on Kaweah Health’s website at https://www.kaweahhealth.org/about-us/take-action/ .

Swelling Population

Reimbursement rates for Medi-Cal, California’s program to cover medical costs of low income residents, have not been increased in 10 years for inpatient cases, and 30 years for outpatient cases while costs to provide care have continued to increase. That has left a shortfall of tens of millions of dollars per year for Kaweah. Herbst said close to half of Kaweah Health’s patients are on Medi-Cal and Governor Newsom continues to expand it to more populations, including all undocumented immigrants.

“Better Medi-Cal rates would help sustain district hospitals indefinitely,” Herbst wrote in his letter to the community.

Herbst says the hospital is on a financial path forward that could balance its deficit by March. But the hospital, still facing debt, would continue to lose money. They say they still need help from Sacramento and that the state has yet to answer their pleas.

“For the short term, it is also crucial to allocate one-time funding to carry the hospital through without further service closures and layoffs.”

Surgically Removing Jobs

But the Visalia-based health care district can’t rest or simply wait for relief. At its Dec. 22 board meeting, Kaweah Health provided an update on its “Back in the Black” strategy to stem the red ink tide and right size their pandemic-impacted budget. The strategy plans to cut expenses by $85 million by this June and in successive years, unless the state can provide some type of relief. Kaweah Health has already closed their Neurosciences Center and a diabetes education clinic which, while important, do not make the hospital money.

According to an update on the plan last month, the hospital district has increased revenue by $10.9 million and should see another $1.5 million by June. Kaweah has also collected an additional $2.6 million in underpayments and appealed another $5.4 million through the rest of 2023. The district has also implemented changes to save another $1.1 million this year with new staffing models and compensation packets.