Local Visalian claims title of “Businessperson of the Year”

One of the biggest challenges faced through getting the center up and running was finding local businesses and people willing to support and donate to the business, according to Vargas. He said in cities like San Francisco and Los Angeles, it was easier to garner funds for this type of cause, but in the local scene, he and others had to ask for the funding directly and make cases to get it. Through overcoming other people’s personal opinions on the matter, trying twice as hard to get support from other people and businesses, The Source LGBT+ Center was eventually able to become the support center it is today.

“Brian and I, and the people who have been with us since the beginning, we didn’t have a background in nonprofit work,” Vargas said. “So we had to learn everything as we went along and make sure we were doing it right. There was a steep learning curve.”

Thus far, Vargas noted several achievements that detail his business’ impact. This includes purchasing their current site at 109 NW 2nd Ave in Visalia, near Oval Park, having their youth community get the first Pride Month proclamation passed with Visalia Unified School District and by becoming the largest LGBTQ+ center in the area. According to Vargas, there is not another center larger than The Source LGBT+ Center between Los Angeles and Sacramento.