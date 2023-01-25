New food truck ordinance rolls through planning commission

Other than adding a minimum amount of liability coverage into the ordinance, it will largely remain the same as when it was first drafted. The ordinance will take effect 31 days after city council votes to accept it. After approval, all food trucks in Exeter are expected to operate with a mobile food vendor permit, county health department permit and business license. The ordinance would have vendors display the health permits and business licenses within customer view as they operate.

Suire said that food trucks are only going to be allowed in commercially zoned areas, but if they want to park on residential property, they will need a special event permit from the city. In addition to being in a commercial zone, food trucks must be an area with full public accessibility, with curbs, sidewalks and gutters. Food trucks are not allowed to park on vacant lots or in areas without accessibility. Not only that, but before they can park, they must receive approval from the property owners and/or business.

When the city was first drafting the ordinance, there was an egregious time limit that food trucks would have to abide by in order to operate in downtown, restricting them to 8:01 p.m. to 3:59 a.m. At the Oct. 20 planning commission meeting, Suire said that the time was only a placeholder, and was more than likely to change. Fortunately it was adjusted to a much more reasonable 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. time table.