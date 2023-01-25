New food truck ordinance rolls through planning commission

The Exeter Planning Commission approves a new ordinance that will require food trucks to have a mobile food vendor permit, county health department permit and business license
EXETER – After the city drafted a food truck ordinance last year, the planning commission was able to review and approve the text this month. However, they added a slight change to ensure the city’s safety.
Approved on Thursday, Jan. 19, the ordinance will be almost identical to their first draft from last October, however, the planning commission requested that city staff add the minimum amount of liability insurance a vendor would need in order to sell in the city safely. With that change, the planning commission unanimously approved the new ordinance, which will then be presented to Exeter City Council.
“A lot of people get sick from food vendors. If you guys didn’t cover [minimum liability insurance in the ordinance], guess who’s gonna get sued?” Chair of the planning commission Nana Bonner said. “I definitely think we should protect the city and have that in this document. They have to be able to provide that.”
Bonner was the first to raise concern over adding a minimum amount of liability and mobile insurance coverage on the ordinance and application for food trucks. Since food trucks handle raw meat frequently, she said that there is an increased risk of foodborne illness that could cause customers to get sick, and in return, get the city into trouble.
Exeter city planner Tristan Suire said that the city attorney and staff will come up with a minimum requirement and add it into the text. He argued that since food trucks are a commercial business, liability is typically included in their insurance, much like workers compensation. However, the commission was adamant on specifically stating the minimum amount in the ordinance, not just trusting that liability is covered in their insurance already.
Other than adding a minimum amount of liability coverage into the ordinance, it will largely remain the same as when it was first drafted. The ordinance will take effect 31 days after city council votes to accept it. After approval, all food trucks in Exeter are expected to operate with a mobile food vendor permit, county health department permit and business license. The ordinance would have vendors display the health permits and business licenses within customer view as they operate.
Suire said that food trucks are only going to be allowed in commercially zoned areas, but if they want to park on residential property, they will need a special event permit from the city. In addition to being in a commercial zone, food trucks must be an area with full public accessibility, with curbs, sidewalks and gutters. Food trucks are not allowed to park on vacant lots or in areas without accessibility. Not only that, but before they can park, they must receive approval from the property owners and/or business.
When the city was first drafting the ordinance, there was an egregious time limit that food trucks would have to abide by in order to operate in downtown, restricting them to 8:01 p.m. to 3:59 a.m. At the Oct. 20 planning commission meeting, Suire said that the time was only a placeholder, and was more than likely to change. Fortunately it was adjusted to a much more reasonable 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. time table.
In addition to establishing hours of operation and permit requirements, the ordinance would also exempt personal vehicles and catering trucks so existing delivery services can continue to operate without issue. It also exempts anything operating under a special event permit, so farmers market vendors and city events that feature food trucks can still function.
There are some smaller requirements that are included in the ordinance, as well. Mobile vendors will be required to have their own trash, and will also have to get approval from both the property owner and neighboring business in order to allow their customers to use the restrooms. In the food truck application, they will need two separate authorizations from both business and property owner, stating that they are allowing the food truck to operate in their premises. This process will be renewed every year.