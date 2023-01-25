Scam marijuana dispensaries become growing concern

The Better Business Bureau reports an increase of fake marijuana dispensaries scamming people out of hundreds of dollars

TULARE COUNTY – As marijuana dispensaries and delivery services continue to pop up in every nook and cranny of the county multiple consumers reported losing money to delivery service scams.

On Jan. 20, the Better Business Bureau (BBB) reported that there has been an influx of reports from consumers about marijuana dispensary scams in states where sales are legal for medicinal and/or recreational purposes. The BBB said that these shops are appearing to seem more legitimate, making it easier for customers to quickly become victims.