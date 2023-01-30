Former pharmacy to aid homeless in Tulare

Lighthouse Rescue Mission will convert vacant Walgreens into larger thrift store supporting the city’s homeless population
TULARE – A long vacant pharmacy in Tulare will once again bring aid and jobs to downtown, this time for those experiencing homelessness.
Lighthouse Rescue Mission has leased the former Walgreens at 49 W. Tulare Ave. after years of the site being on the market with no takers. The faith-based nonprofit provides shelter, ministry and jobs to Tulare’s homeless and will use the site to relocate and expand its Lighthouse Thrift Store, which raises funds and provides work opportunities for those transitioning off the streets.
The project is being spearheaded by Dave Clevenger, CEO of Community Impact Corps, which builds pocket affordable housing, and executive director of Lighthouse Rescue Mission in Tulare. Clevenger said he has filed tenant improvement plans with the city to renovate the building for the rescue mission.
The majority of the site will house the nearby Lighthouse Thrift Store, which will relocate from its current site at 99 W. Inyo Ave. into 8,000 square feet of the 14,500 square foot building. The former pharmacy will also house a CRV recycling center expected to open in a matter of months. Clevenger adds that both enterprises will offer “jobs for people exiting homelessness.”
Also known as “Collette’s Closet”, the store accepts gently used women’s, men’s and children’s clothing to sell to the public at discounted prices. Donations should be brought to the store during business hours from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
Clevenger says there are plans to lease the remaining space to a retail user, not yet finalized.
This week the Lighthouse Facebook page announced “We will be expanding our store at the old Walgreens on Tulare Ave and have TWO locations to serve you and help the homeless in Tulare!”
The current thrift store will be transformed into a Furniture and Home Goods Store, while the new location will be filled with clothing, shoes and accessories. Lighthouse will hold a grand opening for the new thrift store on Feb. 4.
“To prepare us for the transition and PACK our new Home Goods Store, we are asking for your donations of furniture and home good materials,” the Facebook page stated.
The Lighthouse Thrift Store and Processing Center is just one of multiple sites to provide jobs “that support those who have been marginalized and are re-entering the workforce,” their website states.
Other employment opportunities include Muck Luck Power Washing Bikes, Yard Services and Junk Removal and Rock Crushing Services. Coming Soon will be programs like Rock-Crusher for Concrete Recycling, CRV Recycling for Cans & Bottles, a Food Court and Cart for Jobs & Service and even a solar panel cleaning service. Income generated by these services are used to support Lighthouse operations and fund upcoming expansion projects.
“Our Industries provide jobs that support those who have been marginalized and are re-entering the workforce,” the nonprofit’s website states.
The Lighthouse Rescue mission began in 2004 as a group of passionate volunteers and a collection of local churches sought a solution to the homeless issue in Tulare. In addition to men’s and women’s shelters, Lighthouse offers pocket homes for emergency overnight shelter and also longer term housing for those not ready to rent their own place in their journey off the streets. Called workforce supportive housing, those transitioning from homelessness are are able to maintain a bed each night by volunteering 2 hours a day, or 14 hours per week, at any of the Lighthouse’s facilities and Industries.
For more information on the Lighthouse Rescue Mission and its works, visit lighthouserescue.org.