Former pharmacy to aid homeless in Tulare

Lighthouse Rescue Mission has leased the former Walgreens at 49 W. Tulare Ave. after years of the site being on the market with no takers. The faith-based nonprofit provides shelter, ministry and jobs to Tulare’s homeless and will use the site to relocate and expand its Lighthouse Thrift Store, which raises funds and provides work opportunities for those transitioning off the streets.

The project is being spearheaded by Dave Clevenger, CEO of Community Impact Corps, which builds pocket affordable housing, and executive director of Lighthouse Rescue Mission in Tulare. Clevenger said he has filed tenant improvement plans with the city to renovate the building for the rescue mission.

The majority of the site will house the nearby Lighthouse Thrift Store, which will relocate from its current site at 99 W. Inyo Ave. into 8,000 square feet of the 14,500 square foot building. The former pharmacy will also house a CRV recycling center expected to open in a matter of months. Clevenger adds that both enterprises will offer “jobs for people exiting homelessness.”