Tulare hospital district settles lawsuit with former attorney

The lawsuit also contends “Greene failed to use reasonable skill and care in the representation of the district in that he continuously acted in a manner that placed the interests of Greene, BakerHostetler, Benzeevi, and HCCA above the interests of the District.”

The claim of negligence includes lying to the board, delaying the seating of an elected official, executing a loan the board had rescinded, all under the umbrella of his inherent conflict of interest serving as both legal counsel for the public district and the private company it hired to manage the district. The conflict of interest is also at the heart of the breach of contract argument as Greene never got consent from the district to simultaneously represent it and HCCA, which the lawsuit lays out as a violation of rules of professional conduct.

Perhaps the most egregious act was the alleged effort by Greene and HCCA executives to subvert the seating of an elected official. Claims of fraud refer to Greene’s emails to board members in an attempt to prevent the seating of an elected official to prevent the board from undoing two actions firing his law firm from representing the hospital district and damaging the district in deals costing $4.8 million.

In the aftermath of the election to recall former hospital board member Dr. Parmod Kumar, Dennis Mederos served as legal counsel for Senovia Gutierrez whose election to replace Kumar on the board was the turning point in the district relinquishing HCCA’s grip on its finances. In a March 20, 2020 declaration, Mederos included the certificate of election, dated July 21, 2017, before both special meetings were held, and an oath of office certificate filed by Gutierrez and signed by a judge on July 25, 2017. He also included the hospital board’s agenda for the special meeting called on July 27, 2017 including the chair’s announcement that “As a result of the recent special election on July 11, 2017, Senovia Gutierrez will replace Dr. Parmod Kumar as a Board member.” Greene himself said this is how the item should be handled in a July 21, 2017 email to fellow BakerHostetler attorney Lucas Paule and Benzeevi. “Just have the chair announced that as a result of the recent election Dr. Kumar is no longer a board member and he has been replaced by Senovia Gutierrez. I don’t see any reason for any board action to be taken. It can be fit in right after the call to order. Call it something like Chair announcement.” BakerHostetler has attempted to have the email sealed claiming they fall under attorney-client privilege. The judge overruled the motion and both emails remain exhibits in the case.